Al-Khidmat Foundation Dispatches Three Truckloads For Flood Victims

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2022 | 05:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation Sargodha on Sunday dispatched three truckloads containing food items, bedsheets, blankets, coolers and clothes costing millions of rupees to flood-hit area of Kot Mithan.

District President Mian Izhaarul Haq said the foundation would continue relief activities for flood-hit people till their complete rehabilitation.

He thanked people for donation to the Al-Khidmat foundation.

He said that rehabilitation of 30 million flood victims was a big challenge which needed a comprehensive strategy for the distribution of financial aid transparently at government level.

Vice president Al-khidmat foundation, Sargodha Dr Arshad Shahid and General Secretary Mian Muhammad Saleem were also present on the occasion.

Muhammad Saleem said that Al-khidmat foundation had more relief good in its centraloffice 47-Pull, which would soon be sent to flood victims.

