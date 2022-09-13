Al-Khidmat foundation dispatches two truckloads to Dadu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation Women Wing Faisalabad on Tuesday dispatched two truckloads containing food items, bed sheets, blankets, coolers and clothes costing over Rs 3.3 million to flood-hit area Dadu in Sindh province.

District President Samina Pervez said the foundation would continue relief activities for flood hit people till their complete rehabilitation.

She thanked the philanthropists and common people for posing trust and giving donation to the AL-Khidmat foundation.

She said that rehabilitation of 30 million flood victims was a big challenge which neededa comprehensive strategy for distribution of financial aid transparently at government level.