Al-Khidmat Foundation distributes 1200 quilts among needy people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation Women Wing Lahore Trust distributed 1200 quilts and winter packages among needy people in and around areas of the provincial capital.

According to spokesman, these items were distributed in different hospitals and backward localities in the wake of recent cold wave.

The spokesman appealed to the philanthropists to come forward and help the helpless people in these days.