Al Khidmat Foundation Distributes Food Bags Among Deserving People

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Ameer Jamat –e-Islami, Punjab Dr Tariq Saleem Sunday said that Al Khidmat Foundation has distributed food bags and other relief items worth over Rs 630.37 million among over 3.

63 million deserving people of various lockdown areas of the country,Addressing the volunteers in Rawalpindi city, Gujjar Khan, Kallar Sayedan, he urged the Muslims to help the needy persons whose jobs have been terminated due to lockdown.

Volunteers of Al Khidmat was targeting churches and slum areas to save minority community from deadly coronavirus, said a press release.

More Stories From Pakistan

