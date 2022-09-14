Al-Khidmat Foundation distributes food packages to 500 flood affected families

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation on Wednesday distributed food packages among 500 flood affected families at Tehsil Prova areas.

District Amir Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Dera Ismail Khan Maulana Saleemullah Arshad, Al-Khidmat Foundation Vice President Ejaz Awan, Tehsil Amir Haji Akeel Dumra besides other people of the area were present on the occasion.

The food package worth Rs8000 each contained wheat flour, sugar, cooking oil, rice, pulses and other food items.

Speaking on the occasion, the district Amir said Al-Khidmat Foundation workers had always worked for the welfare of the needy people and this time too, it was actively engaged in relief work, providing food items at flood affected people.

He said that flood affected people would not be left alone and they would be helped in this difficult time.