UrduPoint.com

Al-Khidmat Foundation Distributes Food Packages As `Eid Gifts' Among Artists, Transgenders

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Al-Khidmat Foundation distributes food packages as `Eid Gifts' among artists, transgenders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation, one of the leading non-profit organization of Pakistan fully dedicated to humanitarian services, has distributed food packages among artists, singers, musicians and transgenders as Eid gifts.

The food distribution ceremony was held at Agosh center on the premises of the Al-Khidmat Foundation office here, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

A total of 35 food packages were distributed among 15 artists, 10 transgenders and 10 singers and musicians.

Speaking on the occasion, President Al-Khidmat Foundation KP, Khalid Waqas said his organization was striving to cover deserving people in all segments of society including artists, musicians and transgenders.

"People belonging to artists and transgender communities are an integral part of our society and have been affected by prevailing price hikes and recession in commercial activities," he added.

He said the devastating flood in Pakistan had affected more than 33 million people including members of these communities of artists and transgenders.

Al-Khidmat Foundation was mostly focusing on those districts where the devastation due to flood was enormous, but also trying to provide relief in other areas, Khalid Waqas added.

Like Peshawar, such activities were taking place in all the districts of KP and people from these communities are included in our Eid Gifts, he continued.

Expressing thanks over the goodwill gesture of the Al-Khidmat Foundation, Zardad Bulbul, a Pashto comedy actor, said that artists and transgender were passing through a difficult phase of life due to economic hardships caused by the slump in business.

He said in Ramzan the artists and transgenders were unable to earn and any help extended by Al-Khidmat Foundation provides them with much support and relief.

A transgender, speaking on the condition of anonymity, thanked the Al-Khidmat Foundation and urged other humanitarian organizations for following the footprints.

He said transgenders were also going through difficult times, especially after the devastating floods and price hikes which affected routine practices of celebrations among people and therefore people should extend support and help to these segments of society.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Flood Price All From Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs announces working hours during Eid A ..

Dubai Customs announces working hours during Eid Al-Fitr

17 minutes ago
 TAQA Group completes US$1.5 billion dual tranche 5 ..

TAQA Group completes US$1.5 billion dual tranche 5-year and 10-year bond offerin ..

2 hours ago
 Landslide in Pakistan buries trucks, kills at leas ..

Landslide in Pakistan buries trucks, kills at least two people

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Eswatini Senate discuss ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Eswatini Senate discuss bilateral cooperation

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.