Al-Khidmat Foundation distributes food packages as `Eid Gifts' among artists, transgenders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation, one of the leading non-profit organization of Pakistan fully dedicated to humanitarian services, has distributed food packages among artists, singers, musicians and transgenders as Eid gifts.

The food distribution ceremony was held at Agosh center on the premises of the Al-Khidmat Foundation office here, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

A total of 35 food packages were distributed among 15 artists, 10 transgenders and 10 singers and musicians.

Speaking on the occasion, President Al-Khidmat Foundation KP, Khalid Waqas said his organization was striving to cover deserving people in all segments of society including artists, musicians and transgenders.

"People belonging to artists and transgender communities are an integral part of our society and have been affected by prevailing price hikes and recession in commercial activities," he added.

He said the devastating flood in Pakistan had affected more than 33 million people including members of these communities of artists and transgenders.

Al-Khidmat Foundation was mostly focusing on those districts where the devastation due to flood was enormous, but also trying to provide relief in other areas, Khalid Waqas added.

Like Peshawar, such activities were taking place in all the districts of KP and people from these communities are included in our Eid Gifts, he continued.

Expressing thanks over the goodwill gesture of the Al-Khidmat Foundation, Zardad Bulbul, a Pashto comedy actor, said that artists and transgender were passing through a difficult phase of life due to economic hardships caused by the slump in business.

He said in Ramzan the artists and transgenders were unable to earn and any help extended by Al-Khidmat Foundation provides them with much support and relief.

A transgender, speaking on the condition of anonymity, thanked the Al-Khidmat Foundation and urged other humanitarian organizations for following the footprints.

He said transgenders were also going through difficult times, especially after the devastating floods and price hikes which affected routine practices of celebrations among people and therefore people should extend support and help to these segments of society.