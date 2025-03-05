Al-Khidmat Foundation Distributes Interest-free Loans
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2025 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Al-Khidmat Foundation's Islamic Microfinance Programme distributed interest-free loan checks to deserving individuals in Sargodha this month.
In this regard, a ceremony was held at the Markaz Jamaat-e-Islami on Wednesday which was attended by various personalities including Mian Azhar-ul-Haq, President Alkhidmat Foundation Sargodha District Muhammad Saleem, District General Secretary and Mian Ghulam Mustafa Tahir, Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Sargodha Satellite Town Circle. The event saw the participation of men and women from various parts of the city, all seeking financial assistance to either start new businesses or expand existing ones.
A total of 14 individuals received interest-free loan checks, enabling them to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.
District President Al-Khidmat Foundation Mian Azhar-ul-Haq highlighted the organisation's commitment to empowering the local community.He revealed that Al-Khidmat Sargodha had so far provided loans amounting to Rs 1,7156,000 to 363 individuals, facilitating their journey towards self-employment. He emphasized that the program would continue to expand, aiming to reduce unemployment and provide dignified livelihoods to those in need.
The Al-Khidmat Foundation's Islamic Microfinance Programme operates on the principles of Islamic finance, ensuring that individuals can access financial support without incurring interest-based burdens,he added.
