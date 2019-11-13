Al-Khidmat foundation distributes interest free loans

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Al-Khidmat foundation has distributed cheques of interest free loans (Qarz-e-Hasna) of Rs 210,000 among seven skilled workers for starting small scale business here Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) -:Al-Khidmat foundation has distributed cheques of interest free loans (Qarz-e-Hasna) of Rs 210,000 among seven skilled workers for starting small scale business here Wednesday.

The cheques of financial assistance were distributed in first phase under Islamic Micro Finance (Mawakhat Program) at Al-Khidmat foundation district headquarter near Akbarabad.

President Foundation Dr Nadeem Sarwar presided over the ceremony and distributed the cheques. District General Secretary Ghulam Abbas Khan, Executive Member Steering Committee Akhuwat Dr Abdul Jabbar Abbasi, Incharge Orphan program Muhammad Ilyas Manj and others were present.

District President Dr Nadeem Sarwar said that Al-Khidmat Foundation under Mawakhat program has so far provided million of rupees interest free loans to skilled persons across country for helping them to start their business.