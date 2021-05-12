Al Khidmat Foundation distributes packages, Eid gifts among transgenders

The Al Khidmat Foundation Tuesday distributed food packages and Eid gifts among the deserving members of transgender community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :The Al Khidmat Foundation Tuesday distributed food packages and Eid gifts among the deserving members of transgender community.

Addressing a ceremony held at Aghosh Al Khidmat Home amid corona standard operating procedures, chief guest Khalid Waqas said it was responsibility of the affluent to help out the poor and needy transgenders in this hour of need.

Like Ramazan, he said, the Al Khidmat Foundation would continue efforts to facilitate the transgender community in future.