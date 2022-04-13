Al-Khidmat Foundation distributes Ramzan food packages among 79 Afghan orphans, widows

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday organized a ceremony at Iqra school Shamshato under the nationwide Al-Khidmat Orphan Care Programme distributed food packages and cash among 79 Afghan orphans and widows.

Rs 8100 cash were distributed among each 29 Afghan orphans and edible items including ghee, sugar, rice, pulses, dates and other food items were distributed among 50 widows registered under Al-Khidmat Orphan Family Support Programme.