UrduPoint.com

Al-Khidmat Foundation Distributes Ramzan Food Packages Among 79 Afghan Orphans, Widows

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2022 | 06:22 PM

Al-Khidmat Foundation distributes Ramzan food packages among 79 Afghan orphans, widows

Al-Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday organized a ceremony at Iqra School Shamshato under the nationwide Al-Khidmat Orphan Care Programme distributed food packages and cash among 79 Afghan orphans and widows

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday organized a ceremony at Iqra school Shamshato under the nationwide Al-Khidmat Orphan Care Programme distributed food packages and cash among 79 Afghan orphans and widows.

Rs 8100 cash were distributed among each 29 Afghan orphans and edible items including ghee, sugar, rice, pulses, dates and other food items were distributed among 50 widows registered under Al-Khidmat Orphan Family Support Programme.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Family

Recent Stories

German Chancellor Says Has No Plans to Visit Ukrai ..

German Chancellor Says Has No Plans to Visit Ukraine Yet

2 minutes ago
 EU Council Agrees on Another Tranche Worth Over $5 ..

EU Council Agrees on Another Tranche Worth Over $500Mln in Military Assistance t ..

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court reserves verdict on ICA seeki ..

Islamabad High Court reserves verdict on ICA seeking Imran Khan's name on ECL

2 minutes ago
 Prolonged unscheduled power loadshedding take peop ..

Prolonged unscheduled power loadshedding take people to street

2 minutes ago
 Over Quarter of Moldovan Citizens Think Ex-Preside ..

Over Quarter of Moldovan Citizens Think Ex-President Could Improve Their Lives - ..

2 minutes ago
 Women organizations urge awareness for inheritance ..

Women organizations urge awareness for inheritance laws

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.