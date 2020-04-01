UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Khidmat Foundation Distributes Ration Bags Among 5,000 Families

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 08:16 PM

Al Khidmat Foundation distributes ration bags among 5,000 families

Al Khidmat Foundation President Muhammad Abdus Shakoor Wednesday said the foundation has so far distributed ration bags among over 5,000 deserving families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Al Khidmat Foundation President Muhammad Abdus Shakoor Wednesday said the foundation has so far distributed ration bags among over 5,000 deserving families.

He said it has allocated 20 percent quota to the deserving families of minority community.

Abdus Shakoor said relief items worth over Rs 200 million had been distributed among the deserving families in different areas of the country.

Related Topics

Minority Million

Recent Stories

Pervez Elahi demands release of Tableeghi Jamat me ..

15 minutes ago

Football stars back Dubai Sports Council’s ‘Be ..

18 minutes ago

NUST scientists publish Pakistan’s first whole g ..

20 minutes ago

SA asks Islamic world to wait for clarity about CO ..

31 minutes ago

Pakistan to have its own anti-COVID vaccine soon: ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister hopes Pakistani people to emerge as ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.