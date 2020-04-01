Al Khidmat Foundation distributes ration bags among 5,000 families

Al Khidmat Foundation President Muhammad Abdus Shakoor Wednesday said the foundation has so far distributed ration bags among over 5,000 deserving families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Al Khidmat Foundation President Muhammad Abdus Shakoor Wednesday said the foundation has so far distributed ration bags among over 5,000 deserving families.

He said it has allocated 20 percent quota to the deserving families of minority community.

Abdus Shakoor said relief items worth over Rs 200 million had been distributed among the deserving families in different areas of the country.