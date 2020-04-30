UrduPoint.com
Al-Khidmat Foundation Distributes Ration Bags

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 01:28 PM

Al-Khidmat Foundation Distributes Ration Bags

Al-Khidmat foundation distributed ration bags among 500 deserving families in Jamat-e-Islami PP-109 here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) -: Al-Khidmat foundation distributed ration bags among 500 deserving families in Jamat-e-Islami PP-109 here on Thursday.

Zonal Ameer Prof Mazhar Naeem randhawa distributed the ration worth amounting to Rs 1.2 million in 20 villages.JI General Secretary Hafiz Muhammad Afzal and other JI workers were present on the occasion.

