Al-Khidmat Foundation distributes ration, wheelchairs to deserving families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2023 | 05:37 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan organized a ceremony in connection with Diwali festive of the Hindu community, to distribute ration and wheelchairs to 160 deserving families in the private wedding hall of Tando Adam.

Central Vice President of Al Khidmat Foundation Pakistan Syed Ihsanullah Waqas, Izhar Ahmed, Amar Ahmed, District President of Al Khidmat Foundation Syed Toheed Shah, Uder Lal Welfare Tondo Adam Chairman Rajkumar, Shankar Lal, Sanjay Kumar Mamnani and others participated in the event.

Deserving people from various Hindu communities including Bagri, Sochi, Kolhi, Menghwar communities of the city participated in the ceremony.

On the occasion, the office bearers of Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan, Jamaat-e-Islami Sanghar, Uder Lal Welfare addressed the event and said that they would continue to provide dry rations and wheelchairs to the disabled to participate in the happiness of the Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali.

They said, "The people of Hindu community have a big role in the development of Pakistan."

"Jamaat-e-Islami respects all the religions living in the country and we consider them as part of our body."

They said that following the instructions of Jamaat-e-Islami leader Dr Siraj-ul-Haq, we get united to financially support poor Christians.

They sheltered them in homes and mosques and 500 Children were provided books, school bags and ration.

"They said, "The leader of Jamaat-e-Islami has ordered that the Jamaat workers shall go to temples, churches, mosques and other places of worship and help everyone."

