UrduPoint.com

Al-Khidmat Foundation Distributes Rations Among 300 Flood-hit Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Al-Khidmat Foundation distributes rations among 300 flood-hit families

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation Dera in collaboration with a donor organization -'Call for Rise'- distributed rations among 300 flood-hit families at Shorkot.

In this regard, a ceremony was held where Al-Khidmat Foundation District President Manzar Masood Khattak, Tehsil Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Haji Aqeel Damra, representatives of Call for Rise Nader and Khurshid, besides local officials of Al-Khidmat Foundation and Jamaat-e-Islami(JI) were present.

The relief items included rations, clean drinking water bottles and mosquito nets, which were distributed among families of flood-affected areas of the district.

Addressing the ceremony, the district president of Al-Khidmat Foundation, Manzar Masood Khattak, said that Al-Khidmat Foundation had so far provided more than Rs 220 million worth of rations and tents to the flood victims in Dera Ismail Khan with the support of philanthropists and institutions.

Besides food packages, he said so far 9,500 mosquito nets, 7,000 hygiene kits, more than 8,500 kibbles and warm beds, 7,500 jerry cans, and more than 20,000 tents had been distributed to 15,500 families.

In this mega event package alone, "relief goods worth around Rs 35,000" were given to each family, Khattak highlighted. He said that this service with the "support of philanthropists and donor institutions" would continue until the "rehabilitation of the last affected person" in the district.

Related Topics

Flood Water Dera Ismail Khan Family Event Million

Recent Stories

Azam Swati' video crying during press conference g ..

Azam Swati' video crying during press conference goes viral

29 minutes ago
 UVAS holds acknowledgement ceremony four flood rel ..

UVAS holds acknowledgement ceremony four flood relief volunteer teams who perfor ..

1 hour ago
 Worrisome to link the names of top military office ..

Worrisome to link the names of top military officers to the Long March attack wi ..

1 hour ago
 Check Out vivo's Y Series for Amazing and Affordab ..

Check Out vivo's Y Series for Amazing and Affordable Phones

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka set 142-run target f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka set 142-run target for England

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan inciting PTI workers against state inst ..

Imran Khan inciting PTI workers against state institutions: Ahsan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.