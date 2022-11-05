Al-Khidmat Foundation distributes rations among 300 flood-hit families

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation Dera in collaboration with a donor organization -'Call for Rise'- distributed rations among 300 flood-hit families at Shorkot.

In this regard, a ceremony was held where Al-Khidmat Foundation District President Manzar Masood Khattak, Tehsil Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Haji Aqeel Damra, representatives of Call for Rise Nader and Khurshid, besides local officials of Al-Khidmat Foundation and Jamaat-e-Islami(JI) were present.

The relief items included rations, clean drinking water bottles and mosquito nets, which were distributed among families of flood-affected areas of the district.

Addressing the ceremony, the district president of Al-Khidmat Foundation, Manzar Masood Khattak, said that Al-Khidmat Foundation had so far provided more than Rs 220 million worth of rations and tents to the flood victims in Dera Ismail Khan with the support of philanthropists and institutions.

Besides food packages, he said so far 9,500 mosquito nets, 7,000 hygiene kits, more than 8,500 kibbles and warm beds, 7,500 jerry cans, and more than 20,000 tents had been distributed to 15,500 families.

In this mega event package alone, "relief goods worth around Rs 35,000" were given to each family, Khattak highlighted. He said that this service with the "support of philanthropists and donor institutions" would continue until the "rehabilitation of the last affected person" in the district.