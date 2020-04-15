Al-Khidmat foundation distributes rations among disabled persons in Kohlu

Al-Khidmat Foundation distributed rations among needy people including disabled persons in the supervision of SP Captain (retired) Naveed Alam in Kohlu district on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation distributed rations among needy people including disabled persons in the supervision of SP Captain (retired) Naveed Alam in Kohlu district on Wednesday.

SP Naveed Alam said measures were underway to help needy people in situation of lockdown, saying in this regard, cash relief package was being continued to daily wagers under Prime Minister's Ehsaas Program for provision of facilities in order to decline their suffers.

He also urged the people that they should follow government precautionary measures against the corona virus and remain their houses in order to control it soon, saying that the Pandemic virus could be only defeated through adopting precaution measures.

The official said people could not leave alone in difficult situation of the corona virus.

Earlier, SP Naveed Alam in Kohlu distributed rations including flour, sugars, oil, rice, tea, and other necessary items among 50 needy and disabled families as a special guests under Al-Khidmat Foundation in lockdown.