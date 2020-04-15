UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al-Khidmat Foundation Distributes Rations Among Disabled Persons In Kohlu

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:06 PM

Al-Khidmat foundation distributes rations among disabled persons in Kohlu

Al-Khidmat Foundation distributed rations among needy people including disabled persons in the supervision of SP Captain (retired) Naveed Alam in Kohlu district on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation distributed rations among needy people including disabled persons in the supervision of SP Captain (retired) Naveed Alam in Kohlu district on Wednesday.

SP Naveed Alam said measures were underway to help needy people in situation of lockdown, saying in this regard, cash relief package was being continued to daily wagers under Prime Minister's Ehsaas Program for provision of facilities in order to decline their suffers.

He also urged the people that they should follow government precautionary measures against the corona virus and remain their houses in order to control it soon, saying that the Pandemic virus could be only defeated through adopting precaution measures.

The official said people could not leave alone in difficult situation of the corona virus.

Earlier, SP Naveed Alam in Kohlu distributed rations including flour, sugars, oil, rice, tea, and other necessary items among 50 needy and disabled families as a special guests under Al-Khidmat Foundation in lockdown.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Oil Kohlu Government Flour

Recent Stories

SEDD announces new procedures for workers

11 minutes ago

Emirates becomes first airline to conduct on-site ..

26 minutes ago

EPPCO Lubricants supplies Dubai Ambulance with lub ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai announces UAE’s first full genome sequenci ..

1 hour ago

World Bank, IMF welcome G20 decision to suspend re ..

1 hour ago

India resumes limited economic activity

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.