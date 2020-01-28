AL-Khidmat Foundation distributes rations, blankets among affectees in Nushki

Al-Khidmat Foundation has distributed rations and blankets among people who had affected in rain floods at Daak Nasirabad's Seer Shah area of Nushki district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation has distributed rations and blankets among people who had affected in rain floods at Daak Nasirabad's Seer Shah area of Nushki district.

Al-Khidmat Foundation's Provincial President Engineer Jameel Ahmed Kurd said on Tuesday that he and Al-Khidmat Foundation's team along with Sardarzada Ali Jan Mangal visited rain flood affected areas of Nushki and plan made to help affectees in the area.

"Rations, blankets and warm clothes were distributed among affectees under Al-Khidmat Foundation", he said and added that such measures would be maintained for ensuring assistance of poor people on humanity basis.

On the occasion, Sardarzada Ali Jan Mengal said provincial government was taking measures to provide relief to people but steps need to accelerate work of relief to ensure welfare of affected people in the area.

He and local people appreciated efforts of Al-Khidmat Foundation for distributing rations among affectees and also thanked it in this regard.