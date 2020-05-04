Al-Khidmat Foundation distributes Rs. 3.4m food packages among 800 families

Al-Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expediting distribution of food packages among poor, deserving and jobless laborers in the provincial capital distributed Rs 3.4 million food packages among 800 deserving families in different areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expediting distribution of food packages among poor, deserving and jobless laborers in the provincial capital distributed Rs 3.4 million food packages among 800 deserving families in different areas.

According to provincial general secretary of Al-Khidmat Foundation Mohammad Shakir, the food package included flour, cooking oil, rice, mineral water, fries, sugar, beans, maize and other edible items.

He said that Al-Khidmat Foundation planned to reach out 500,000 families of KP to distribute food packages during the holy month of Ramazan, adding that until now 72,000 families have been reached out while 32,000 families were being served cooked meal in different areas of the province.

He said that the foundation is strictly implementing WHO and KP health department's precautionary advisory while carrying out welfare tasks to avoid corona contraction.

He said the foundation in collaboration with district administrations of Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Bunner, Dir Lower, DI Khan, Bajaur and other districts was distributing food packaged among families in quarantine areas.

Shakir emphasized upon coordination among government, political parties, welfare organizations and state institutions to overcome the pandemic.