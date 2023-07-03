Al-Khidmat Foundation distributes sacrificial meat worth Rs. 174.7m among needy people in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation, one of the country's leading charity organization, has distributed meat of sacrificial animals worth Rs. 174.7 million among needy people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the recently observed Eid-ul-Azha.

This claim has been made by President Al-Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khalid Waqas during a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club on Monday.

Sharing details of `Qurbani Project 2023' of Al-Khidmat Foundation, Khalid Waqas said that a total of 8694 cattle and 276 rams were slaughtered for distribution of meat among deserving people who cannot do sacrifice on this religious festival.

The meat of sacrificial animals was distributed among widows, orphans, students of religious seminaries, deserving Afghan refugees, patients admitted at drugs rehabilitation centers, prisoners, patients at different hospitals, street children, patients of thalassemia, transgender, artists and others.

Around 268,000 people benefited from Qurbani project of Al-Khidmat Foundation throughout the province, Khalid added.

He said the organization had arranged collective sacrifices in all the 36 districts of KP where slaughtering continued for three consecutive days.

For ensuring proper distribution of sacrificial meat, a central camp was set up in Peshawar while coordinators were appointed for contact with district presidents.

The volunteers of Al-Khidmat organization also made arrangements for collection of animal hides and a record collection is made this year, Khalid Waqas added.

He thanked all the donors at national and international level for reposing confidence in Al-Khidmat Foundation in proper distribution of their sacrificial meat.