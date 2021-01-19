Al-Khidmat Foundation Distributes "Winter Packages" Among 425 Families

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation under Orphan Care program for distribution of Winter Package for 425 deserving families in a function was held at Al-Falah Hal.

The function was attended by a large number of children and parents including Mian Aslam, Hamid Athar Malik, President Khidmat Foundation Islamabad, Air Marshal (retd) Farooq Habib, Altaf Sher, Secretary General, Dr Muhammad Baqir Khan Khakwani, Vice President Khidmat Foundation.

Hamid Athar Malik thanked the guests and children for attending the function and said that Al-Khidmat Foundation will reach out to every corner of the country for the welfare of orphans and Al-Khidmat is a journey of service for the welfare of the poor and helpless.

With the presence of Al-Khidmat Foundation, no orphan child will be deprived of the shadow of compassion.

Mian Aslam said that Al-Khidmat Foundation is the largest network of service across the country and Al-Khidmat reaches millions of people every year.

Altaf Sher said that the region of Pakistan is rich in those who provide financial assistance to those in need and those who love humanity. Let us all share in the pain and suffering of the people of our beloved homeland.

Air Marshal (Retd) Farooq Habib said on the occasion that Al-Khidmat Foundation is truly a metaphor for human service. Distinguished guests distributed winter packages among the Shining stars children.