Al-Khidmat foundation donates Rs 20 m for flood victims

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation Sargodha donated a relief amount of Rs 20 million for flood victims here on Thursday.

This was stated by District President of Al-Khidmat foundation Mian Azhar-ul-Haq while talking to APP.

He said that the amount would be used for the rehabilitation and in providing basic items to the flood victims of various areas of south Punjab.

He said that Jamat-e-Islami had setup various relief camps across the city while main camp was up at Pull 47 where philanthropists and other citizens may deposit cash,food items and other commodities for the victims.

Ameer Jamat-e-Islami district Sargodha Dr Tahir Farooq,General secretary Fazal Elahi Awan,district general secretary Al-Khidmat foundation Muhammad Saleem were also present on the occasion.