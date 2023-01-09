Al-Khidmat Foundation extends help to flood affectees

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation Bahawalpur chapter has provided relief items and cash aid worth millions of rupees to a large number of people affected by flash floods.

According to a press release issued here, a meeting of the General Council of Al-Khidmat Foundation Bahawalpur chapter was held with the District President, Syed Zain Ul Abdin Shaukat in chair here.

The meeting reviewed efforts being made to provide aid to a large number of people affected by recent flash floods caused by heavy rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa province, Balochistan, Southern Punjab and Sindh.

The meeting was told that Al-Khidmat Foundation Bahawalpur chapter has contributed a lot in financial assistance and relief efforts made for flood affectees. "Al-Khidmat Foundation Bahawalpur had dispatched 16 trucks loaded with relief items and ration to the areas where flash floods were reported, the press release said.