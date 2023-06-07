UrduPoint.com

Al-Khidmat Foundation, FCCI Sign MoU

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2023 | 09:38 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ):Al-Khidmat Foundation and Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FCCI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) here on Wednesday.

President Al-Khidmat Foundation Rai Muhammad Akram Kharl and President FCCI Dr Khurram Tariq signed the MoU.

Under the agreement, Al-Khidmat Foundation will provide clinical tests facility on 25 per cent concessional rates to employees and their families.

Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad, Vice President Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, and otherswere also present.

