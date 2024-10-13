Al-Khidmat Foundation gives wedding boxes to 10 brides

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Ten bride were given wedding boxes containing essential household items under Alkhidmat Foundation Women's Wing's "Nikah Aasan Project," here on Sunday

The ceremony took place at Dar-e-Arqam Quran Institute, Sabzazar Colony, Multan, with Alkhidmat Foundation South Punjab Vice President Abida Rao as the chief guest.

Addressing the event, Abida Rao and District President Sharifan Maqsood stressed the need to simplify marriages and make them affordable. They also highlighted the foundation's efforts in supporting underprivileged and orphaned girls through the provision of dowry items. They expressed hopes that such initiatives would continue, promoting societal welfare. Finance Incharge Khalida Ismail spoke on the importance of marriage, and the event concluded with prayers led by Jamaat-e-Islami Women Wing member Fauzia Irfan, who bid farewell to the brides.