Al-Khidmat Foundation Gives Wedding Boxes To 10 Brides
Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2024 | 06:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Ten bride were given wedding boxes containing essential household items under Alkhidmat Foundation Women's Wing's "Nikah Aasan Project," here on Sunday
The ceremony took place at Dar-e-Arqam Quran Institute, Sabzazar Colony, Multan, with Alkhidmat Foundation South Punjab Vice President Abida Rao as the chief guest.
Addressing the event, Abida Rao and District President Sharifan Maqsood stressed the need to simplify marriages and make them affordable. They also highlighted the foundation's efforts in supporting underprivileged and orphaned girls through the provision of dowry items. They expressed hopes that such initiatives would continue, promoting societal welfare. Finance Incharge Khalida Ismail spoke on the importance of marriage, and the event concluded with prayers led by Jamaat-e-Islami Women Wing member Fauzia Irfan, who bid farewell to the brides.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor should refrain from interfering in administrative affairs: Azma2 minutes ago
-
Professor Aabid Jameel issues strict orders over incomplete work at Ayub Medical Institution12 minutes ago
-
Tarar lauds China for helping Pakistan overcome energy crisis22 minutes ago
-
ICT police finalize security measures for SCO Summit 2024, deploying 93% of force: IG Rizvi22 minutes ago
-
As many as 9,787 out of 21,809 candidates take SU entry test at Jamshoro campus22 minutes ago
-
District Admin Abbottabad enforces section 144 to maintain law and order during President’s parade22 minutes ago
-
Senator Talal Chaudhry slams PTI for exploiting SCO summit for protests22 minutes ago
-
Geoeconomic shifts demand greater economic integration: Gilani22 minutes ago
-
Kalyar Koli Palic firing incident, leaves four dead, five injured42 minutes ago
-
Widow murdered in women dispute52 minutes ago
-
Public cooperation crucial for effective disaster management: PDMA DG1 hour ago
-
Sharjeel says PTI following anti-national agenda1 hour ago