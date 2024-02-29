Open Menu

Al Khidmat Foundation Hands Over Wheelchairs To BRT For Physically Challenged Persons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 29, 2024 | 06:34 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Al Khidmat Foundation here on Thursday handed over 115 wheelchairs to BRT Peshawar for facilitation of physically challenged persons.

The wheelchairs would facilitate physically challenged person to travel in BRT Peshawar that is providing easy and affordable travelling to about 35000 commuters on daily basis.

The handing over ceremony was held in Areas Study Center of Peshawar University in which Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between BRT and Al Khidmat Foundation aimed at serving marginalized segments of society.

Under the MoU, Al Khidmat would extend help to BRT in emergencies and provide financial help to orphaned children of BRT employees and medical treatment of Thalassemia patients.

On the occasion, Green Campus Shuttle Service was also inaugurated under a project of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) to start hybrid vehicles. Initially five vehicles would be operating and the number of vehicles would be increased to 50 till end of current year.

Chief Executive Officer Trans Peshawar, Tariq Usman appreciated Al Khidmat Foundation and PEDO saying their valuable cooperation would ensure provision of best travelling facilities to physically challenged persons and reduce their problem to board the bus. He said that Green Campus Shuttle Service that would be launched under a project of PEDO would also help students, teachers and employees of Peshawar University to timely reach their classes and offices.

