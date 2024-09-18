Al-Khidmat Foundation holds seminar for orphaned children

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Al-Khidmat Foundation Hyderabad organized a spiritual and educational seminar titled "My Prophet (PBUH), My Ideal" for registered Shining stars (orphan children). The seminar aimed to provide moral and spiritual training to children through the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

According to a press release, scholar Dr. Haroon was the guest speaker at the event, who spoke to the children about the Seerah of the Prophet (PBUH). He highlighted various aspects of the Prophet's life, encouraging the children to adopt qualities such as morality, honesty and compassion.

On this occasion, Dr. Haroon and his team also conducted medical check-ups of 50 registered children. This annual health check-up was part of Alkhidmat Foundation’s regular policy to ensure the physical well-being of the orphan children under their care. Additionally, the foundation also plans to conduct health examinations for another 200 children this month.