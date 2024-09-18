Al-Khidmat Foundation Holds Seminar For Orphaned Children
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2024 | 05:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Al-Khidmat Foundation Hyderabad organized a spiritual and educational seminar titled "My Prophet (PBUH), My Ideal" for registered Shining stars (orphan children). The seminar aimed to provide moral and spiritual training to children through the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
According to a press release, scholar Dr. Haroon was the guest speaker at the event, who spoke to the children about the Seerah of the Prophet (PBUH). He highlighted various aspects of the Prophet's life, encouraging the children to adopt qualities such as morality, honesty and compassion.
On this occasion, Dr. Haroon and his team also conducted medical check-ups of 50 registered children. This annual health check-up was part of Alkhidmat Foundation’s regular policy to ensure the physical well-being of the orphan children under their care. Additionally, the foundation also plans to conduct health examinations for another 200 children this month.
Recent Stories
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Women tech entrepreneurs worldwide invited to showcase innovations2 minutes ago
-
DC visits bus stand to ensure reduction in fares11 minutes ago
-
LDA seals defaulters' properties11 minutes ago
-
Free eye surgical camp held12 minutes ago
-
Two killed in road accident21 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews anti-dengue measures21 minutes ago
-
Secretary Wildlife declares 1400 hectares of Katakani as game reserve22 minutes ago
-
DC reviews arrangements for MDCAT31 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to resolve industry's issues; Rana Mashhood31 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to remove encroachments from all city roads31 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank visits check post to review security situation32 minutes ago
-
CM launches portal to address public grievances42 minutes ago