Al Khidmat Foundation Honours Volunteers For Their Services During Natural Disasters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Al Khidmat Foundation honours volunteers for their services during natural disasters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation Charsadda chapter on Monday held a volunteer convention at the Abdul Wali Khan sports Complex, where more than 800 volunteers were honoured for their invaluable services to suffering humanity during natural calamities and other disasters, including earthquakes and floods in Turkiye and Syria.

The convention was presided over by District President Pir Masood Jan and attended by special guests, including Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan Vice President Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Mangat and Provincial President Khalid Waqas.

In their speeches, the guests paid tribute to the selfless volunteers of Al-Khidmat Foundation who have rendered unparalleled services to the suffering humanity without caring for their lives.

They appreciated the services and relief activities of the foundation and honoured the benefactors and volunteers with recognition service awards.

Commemorative shields were also provided to volunteers for their valuable services in floods, earthquakes, and other natural disasters.

