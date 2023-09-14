Open Menu

Al-Khidmat Foundation Hosts Mass Wedding For 21 Needy Couples

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2023 | 06:41 PM

The Al-Khidmat Foundation on Thursday organized a mass wedding ceremony for 21 deserving couples hailing from five districts within the Malakand Division. The event, held under the supervision of Provincial President Khalid Waqas, had the esteemed presence of the chief guest, Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami, Siraj ul Haq, alongside approximately 800 guests

The Al-Khidmat Foundation provided essential household items, valued at one lakh eighty-five thousand rupees, to each of the 21 couples on the occasion of this mass wedding. Furthermore, the Al-Khidmat Women's Trust extended gifts to the brides, making this event even more memorable.

The local community has expressed its deep appreciation for the foundation's efforts in organizing such charitable functions to support those in need.

