Al-Khidmat Foundation Inaugurates Water Filtration Plant
Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2024 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Al-Khidmat Foundation has inaugurated a water filtration plant on GT Road to provide clean drinking water to the local community. Built at a cost of Rs 2 million, the plant was officially opened by Provincial Amir Jamaat-e-Islami, Professor Muhammad Ibrahim Khan.
The water filtration plant, which adheres to WHO standards, will provide 1,000 liters of clean water per hour. Located at the intersection of Chamkani and Sardargarhi BRT stations, it is the tenth plant established by Al-Khidmat Foundation in the province.
This facility aims to supply clean drinking water to educational institutions, markets, workshops, and local residents, helping to mitigate health risks from contaminated water.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by several key figures, including Provincial President of Al-Khidmat Foundation.
Highlighting the importance of clean drinking water, representatives from Jamaat-e-Islami and Al-Khidmat Foundation noted that over 80 percent of population of the country lacks access to clean water, leading to widespread waterborne diseases.
The Foundation is committed to addressing this issue nationwide, with 10 operational water filtration plants in the province and plans to inaugurate two more soon.
In the past year, Al-Khidmat Foundation has completed 853 clean water projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, costing Rs 137.1 million and benefiting over 111,000 people daily.
