Open Menu

Al-Khidmat Foundation Inaugurates Water Filtration Plant

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Al-Khidmat foundation inaugurates water filtration plant

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Al-Khidmat Foundation has inaugurated a water filtration plant on GT Road to provide clean drinking water to the local community. Built at a cost of Rs 2 million, the plant was officially opened by Provincial Amir Jamaat-e-Islami, Professor Muhammad Ibrahim Khan.

The water filtration plant, which adheres to WHO standards, will provide 1,000 liters of clean water per hour. Located at the intersection of Chamkani and Sardargarhi BRT stations, it is the tenth plant established by Al-Khidmat Foundation in the province.

This facility aims to supply clean drinking water to educational institutions, markets, workshops, and local residents, helping to mitigate health risks from contaminated water.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several key figures, including Provincial President of Al-Khidmat Foundation.

Highlighting the importance of clean drinking water, representatives from Jamaat-e-Islami and Al-Khidmat Foundation noted that over 80 percent of population of the country lacks access to clean water, leading to widespread waterborne diseases.

The Foundation is committed to addressing this issue nationwide, with 10 operational water filtration plants in the province and plans to inaugurate two more soon.

In the past year, Al-Khidmat Foundation has completed 853 clean water projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, costing Rs 137.1 million and benefiting over 111,000 people daily.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Muhammad Ibrahim Khan Road Market From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

3 hours ago
 Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3t ..

Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024

8 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wick ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..

19 hours ago
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about ..

ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals

19 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC

20 hours ago
 Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget ..

Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests

20 hours ago
 PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

23 hours ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

1 day ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan