Al-Khidmat Foundation issues medical cards to 300 Peshawar based journalists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation and Peshawar Press Club Wednesday signed an agreement for providing free OPD services and 50 percent concession to 300 Peshawar based journalists on treatment and medical tests at Al-Khidmat Hospital here at Nishtarabad.

During the ceremony the medical cards were distributed among the journalists who along with their families would be entitled to free of cost OPD services, 50 percent discount on treatment, diagnostic and other facilities.

Director Al-Khidmat Hospital Dr Iqtidar Ahmed Roghani said on the occasion that 50 percent discount would also be given on the corona test which is already very less as compared to the market.

He said that Al-Khidmat Foundation is always opened for the welfare of journalists and assured to continue cooperation and support in future.

On the occasion Health Manager Al-Khidmat Foundation Dr Shakil Ahmed, Provincial Media Manager and Spokesman Noor ul Wahid Jadoon, General Secretary Peshawar Press Club Imran Yousafzai and others were present.