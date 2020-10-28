Al-Khidmat Foundation KP holds Micro Painting Festival

Al-Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organized a Micro Painting Festival at PUTA Hall, University of Peshawar wherein students from across the province participated in painting and essay writing competitions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organized a Micro Painting Festival at PUTA Hall, University of Peshawar wherein students from across the province participated in painting and essay writing competitions.

The cheques were also distributed among widows.

Khalid Waqas, Provincial President, Al-Khidmat Foundation, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Director Area Studies Center Prof. Dr. Fakhr-ul-Islam, Additional Registrar of University of Peshawar Saifullah Khan, Director Institute of education and Research Prof. Dr. Abdul Rauf, District President Arbab Abdul Haseeb, Iftikhar Ahmed, students from different districts of the province, their parents , Teachers, widows, fine arts teachers and students of the University of Peshawar and other dignitaries attended.

During the event, more than 100 children created various drawings and paintings on 'The Character of Service during the Outbreak'.

At the micro-festival, more than 50 students wrote articles on "Al-Khidmat Foundation's role in epidemics and the impact of epidemics on educational activities." During the ceremony, the first, second and third place winners were awarded shields and prizes. Gift packs were also distributed among the children at the Al-Khidmat Foundation's micro-fair.

In the second phase of the program, checks were distributed to 50 widows under the Mokhawat program.

Addressing the participants, Khalid Waqas, Provincial President of Al-Khidmat Foundation, who was the special guest of the program, said that Al-Khidmat Foundation is helping the helpless and needy in every possible way and is trying to provide them facilities.

He said that today's event is a step in the same direction in which orphans, widows and unemployed people have to be encouraged and especially children have to be prepared for various educational competitions.