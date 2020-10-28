UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al-Khidmat Foundation KP Holds Micro Painting Festival

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 10:01 PM

Al-Khidmat Foundation KP holds Micro Painting Festival

Al-Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organized a Micro Painting Festival at PUTA Hall, University of Peshawar wherein students from across the province participated in painting and essay writing competitions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organized a Micro Painting Festival at PUTA Hall, University of Peshawar wherein students from across the province participated in painting and essay writing competitions.

The cheques were also distributed among widows.

Khalid Waqas, Provincial President, Al-Khidmat Foundation, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Director Area Studies Center Prof. Dr. Fakhr-ul-Islam, Additional Registrar of University of Peshawar Saifullah Khan, Director Institute of education and Research Prof. Dr. Abdul Rauf, District President Arbab Abdul Haseeb, Iftikhar Ahmed, students from different districts of the province, their parents , Teachers, widows, fine arts teachers and students of the University of Peshawar and other dignitaries attended.

During the event, more than 100 children created various drawings and paintings on 'The Character of Service during the Outbreak'.

At the micro-festival, more than 50 students wrote articles on "Al-Khidmat Foundation's role in epidemics and the impact of epidemics on educational activities." During the ceremony, the first, second and third place winners were awarded shields and prizes. Gift packs were also distributed among the children at the Al-Khidmat Foundation's micro-fair.

In the second phase of the program, checks were distributed to 50 widows under the Mokhawat program.

Addressing the participants, Khalid Waqas, Provincial President of Al-Khidmat Foundation, who was the special guest of the program, said that Al-Khidmat Foundation is helping the helpless and needy in every possible way and is trying to provide them facilities.

He said that today's event is a step in the same direction in which orphans, widows and unemployed people have to be encouraged and especially children have to be prepared for various educational competitions.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Fine Same Iftikhar Ahmed Event From

Recent Stories

US stocks join global selloff on virus fears, Dow ..

1 minute ago

KP Speaker convenes PAC meeting

1 minute ago

India-UAE Food Dialogue explores prospects for boo ..

5 minutes ago

CS orders comprehensive plan for supply, sale of i ..

1 minute ago

Court allows NAB to close inquiry against Shehbaz ..

4 minutes ago

Arctic sea ice at record low October levels: Danis ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.