Al-Khidmat Foundation Launches Mobile Medical Service In Rain-hit Areas

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 10:50 PM

Al-Khidmat Foundation launches mobile medical service in rain-hit areas

The Al-Khidmat Foundation Mirpurkhas Wednesday launched free mobile medical service to provide basic healthcare facilities to people affected by recent torrential rains

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The Al-Khidmat Foundation Mirpurkhas Wednesday launched free mobile medical service to provide basic healthcare facilities to people affected by recent torrential rains. The inauguration of relief camp service was arranged at Jarwari Road Satellite town area of Mirpurkhas where a number of patients were diagnosed and provided with require medicines.

President Al-Khidmat Foundation Mirpurkhas Nadir Khan said that mobile medical unit would keep providing medical aid to residents of Mirpurkhas city and surrounding areas without any discrimination.

More Stories From Pakistan

