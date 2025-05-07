Al-Khidmat Foundation launches relief operations

Amid escalating situation n eastern border, the Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan has initiated full-scale humanitarian operations to assist affected civilian populations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Amid escalating situation n eastern border, the Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan has initiated full-scale humanitarian operations to assist affected civilian populations. The organization's President, Professor Dr. Hafiz ur Rehman, convened an urgent meeting to coordinate relief efforts across vulnerable regions.

According to the press release issued here on Wednesday, the foundation has operationalized a sophisticated emergency response network, establishing a Central Control Room in Lahore while activating regional coordination centers in Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Central and South Punjab. These facilities will maintain constant communication with Pakistan's Armed Forces, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and provincial relief authorities to ensure coordinated assistance delivery.

Dr. Hafiz ur Rehman said that the deliberate targeting of civilian populations represents a clear violation of international humanitarian conventions.

"Our teams are deploying with medical supplies, emergency rations, and first aid medical services", he said.

The organization's extensive volunteer network of over 50,000 trained responders has been placed on standby, with particular attention to vulnerable demographic groups including displaced families, women, and children.

Al-Khidmat Foundation has established dedicated channels for public assistance and donations, encouraging citizens to contribute to relief efforts through its helpline and official website.