Al-Khidmat Foundation Launches Relief Operation In War-affected Areas

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2025 | 07:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan has started rescue and relief operations for families affected by recent conflict along the Line of Control.

The organization has reserved 30% of beds in its 57 hospitals and prepared medical centers, ambulances and blood banks for war victims.

The Central Secretary General Syed Waqas Jafri said the foundation's crisis cell is coordinating relief efforts nationwide.

"About 6,000 trained volunteers and 75,000 support staff are ready to respond in 13 regions and 150 districts", he said and added all necessary arrangements have been made to set up temporary shelters if needed.

He further informed that the mobile health units with medicines worth Rs.

100 million have been sent to affected areas, along with 1,000 tents and 5,000 tarpaulins. Relief supplies are being distributed in Bedori and Sher Dhara Havaily areas of Azad Kashmir where heavy shelling has displaced families.

Forty one response centers have been put on emergency alert across the country. Volunteers are providing cooked food, clothes and other aid to displaced people taking shelter at Government school Naarr Sher Ali Khan.

The foundation has also upgraded its quick response centers in Punjab and Azad Kashmir with essential supplies. Volunteers reached affected areas immediately after recent drone attacks to begin relief work.

