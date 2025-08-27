Open Menu

Al-Khidmat Foundation Launches Volunteer Drive

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Al-Khidmat foundation launches volunteer drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Following devastating floods that caused hundreds of deaths across nine districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Al-Khidmat Foundation has launched a province-wide volunteer registration campaign.

The initiative, ordered by Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, aims to organize youth, students, and citizens motivated to serve.

A registration camp was set up at Hashtnagri Chowk in Peshawar, supervised by Al-Khidmat officials. A large number of people signed up to become volunteers.

Speaking at the launch, Jamaat-e-Islami KP Central Ameer Abdul Wasi stated, "Al-Khidmat was the first to serve everywhere during the recent floods. Youth should join Al-Khidmat." He emphasized the need to channel the spirit of KP's youth to help flood victims.

Prominent community figures and trade representatives also visited the camp to show their support.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

2 days ago
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

3 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan