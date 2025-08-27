Al-Khidmat Foundation Launches Volunteer Drive
Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2025 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Following devastating floods that caused hundreds of deaths across nine districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Al-Khidmat Foundation has launched a province-wide volunteer registration campaign.
The initiative, ordered by Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, aims to organize youth, students, and citizens motivated to serve.
A registration camp was set up at Hashtnagri Chowk in Peshawar, supervised by Al-Khidmat officials. A large number of people signed up to become volunteers.
Speaking at the launch, Jamaat-e-Islami KP Central Ameer Abdul Wasi stated, "Al-Khidmat was the first to serve everywhere during the recent floods. Youth should join Al-Khidmat." He emphasized the need to channel the spirit of KP's youth to help flood victims.
Prominent community figures and trade representatives also visited the camp to show their support.
