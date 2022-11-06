Al-Khidmat Foundation making efforts to provide clean drinking water to flood affectees

(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation was making efforts to ensure provision of clean drinking water in flood affected areas.

As part of such efforts, the Al-Khidmat Foundation has started of project of 'Solar Submersible Pump' in Thalian village of Tehsil Daraban.

The project was started with the help of a Pakistani origin UK based philanthropist.

The AKF, after the devastating flood in Dera Ismail Khan, has distributed the ration and other necessary items worth millions of rupees among the flood affected people with the support of philanthropists and overseas Pakistanis.

Besides the efforts for help and rehabilitation of flood affected people, the AKF was also taking steps for providing clean drinking water in the flood affected areas.

In this regard, few days ago, a distinguished donor of Al-Khidmat Foundation from the UK visited Dera Ismail Khan, during which the district officials of Al-Khidmat Foundation informed him about the damages caused by floods and the necessities of the people, especially about the clean drinking water.

After which, with the support of that philanthropist, the work on the solar submersible Pump project in village Thalian of Tehsil Daraban has been started. The project would be completed soon.