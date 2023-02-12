PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :In the wake of the tragic earthquake in Türkiye, the search and rescue teams of Al-Khidmat Foundation have arrived in the Türkiye to provide relief to the victims.

The teams, consisting of 47 experienced search and rescue volunteers from Pakistan, arrived in Türkiye on the second day of the earthquake and have been included in the central operation of International Search and Rescue.

Central Vice President of Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan, Abdul Shakoor, and Peshawar District General Secretary, Engineer Iftikhar Ahmed, are also present in Türkiye to oversee the relief activities. The organization has been assigned code number 10 and is working under the supervision of Director Fazal Mehmood.

Mian Abdul Shakoor, the Central Vice President of Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan in Türkiye, has emphasized that the organization is not only working within Pakistan but is also actively involved in relief efforts abroad.

He has appealed to immigrants to participate in the relief work for the earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria.

The organization has sent teams of trained volunteers with expertise in relief activities to the affected area. Al-Khidmat Foundation is committed to using all available resources and manpower to provide all possible relief to the earthquake victims.

The efforts of Al-Khidmat Foundation have been widely appreciated and hailed as a positive step towards providing relief and support to the affected communities.

The organization's commitment to providing aid to those in need, both within the country and abroad, has once again been highlighted through this relief mission.