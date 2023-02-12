UrduPoint.com

Al-Khidmat Foundation Mobilizes Resources For Earthquake Relief In Türkiye

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2023 | 07:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :In the wake of the tragic earthquake in Türkiye, the search and rescue teams of Al-Khidmat Foundation have arrived in the Türkiye to provide relief to the victims.

The teams, consisting of 47 experienced search and rescue volunteers from Pakistan, arrived in Türkiye on the second day of the earthquake and have been included in the central operation of International Search and Rescue.

Central Vice President of Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan, Abdul Shakoor, and Peshawar District General Secretary, Engineer Iftikhar Ahmed, are also present in Türkiye to oversee the relief activities. The organization has been assigned code number 10 and is working under the supervision of Director Fazal Mehmood.

Mian Abdul Shakoor, the Central Vice President of Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan in Türkiye, has emphasized that the organization is not only working within Pakistan but is also actively involved in relief efforts abroad.

He has appealed to immigrants to participate in the relief work for the earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria.

The organization has sent teams of trained volunteers with expertise in relief activities to the affected area. Al-Khidmat Foundation is committed to using all available resources and manpower to provide all possible relief to the earthquake victims.

The efforts of Al-Khidmat Foundation have been widely appreciated and hailed as a positive step towards providing relief and support to the affected communities.

The organization's commitment to providing aid to those in need, both within the country and abroad, has once again been highlighted through this relief mission.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Earthquake Syria Iftikhar Ahmed All From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government S ..

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government Summit 2023

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2023

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

10 hours ago
 Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pak ..

Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pakistan to Discuss the Role of T ..

19 hours ago
 PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation ..

PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation: Adviser to the Prime Ministe ..

20 hours ago
 Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks t ..

Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks to US Sanctions Waiver - Ex-Min ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.