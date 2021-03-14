Al-Khidmat Foundation organize charity dinner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan has organized a charity dinner for destitute and orphan children.

The charity dinner was attended by Sardar Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce, renowned poet Amjad islam Amjad, donors, Rizwan Ahmed, Hamid Athar Malik, Altaf Sher, Dr Baqir Khakwani, Nasrullah Randhawa, Zubair Safdar, Shehzad Abbasi, Azhar Ali and children .

Addressing on the occasion, Hamid Athar Malik, President Al-Khidmat Foundation Islamabad said that the foundation was using all its resources to serve the suffering humanity without any discrimination. Al-Khidmat Foundation is sponsoring more than 13,500 children. Al-Khidmat has always served the needy, destitute and the deserving with a spirit of service to the people. This is the reason why Al-Khidmat is one of the leading charitable organizations in the country.

President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan in his address said that he was very happy to participate in the program of Al-Khidmat Foundation.

"Today it was revealed that Al-Khidmat Foundation is working on a large scale for the welfare of the poor and needy. I salute the humanitarian of Al-Khidmat Foundation."He further said that the youth were the great asset of the country. Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry would take this cause of Al-Khidmat Foundation further to serve the deserving. he said, adding "We will sponsor the Al-Khidmat Foundation's 1,000 orphaned children."Amjad Islam Amjad captivated the audience with his influential poetry. He lauded the service of Al- Khadimat Foundation for the welfare of orphans.