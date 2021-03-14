UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al-Khidmat Foundation Organize Charity Dinner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Al-Khidmat Foundation organize charity dinner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan has organized a charity dinner for destitute and orphan children.

The charity dinner was attended by Sardar Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce, renowned poet Amjad islam Amjad, donors, Rizwan Ahmed, Hamid Athar Malik, Altaf Sher, Dr Baqir Khakwani, Nasrullah Randhawa, Zubair Safdar, Shehzad Abbasi, Azhar Ali and children .

Addressing on the occasion, Hamid Athar Malik, President Al-Khidmat Foundation Islamabad said that the foundation was using all its resources to serve the suffering humanity without any discrimination. Al-Khidmat Foundation is sponsoring more than 13,500 children. Al-Khidmat has always served the needy, destitute and the deserving with a spirit of service to the people. This is the reason why Al-Khidmat is one of the leading charitable organizations in the country.

President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan in his address said that he was very happy to participate in the program of Al-Khidmat Foundation.

"Today it was revealed that Al-Khidmat Foundation is working on a large scale for the welfare of the poor and needy. I salute the humanitarian of Al-Khidmat Foundation."He further said that the youth were the great asset of the country. Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry would take this cause of Al-Khidmat Foundation further to serve the deserving. he said, adding "We will sponsor the Al-Khidmat Foundation's 1,000 orphaned children."Amjad Islam Amjad captivated the audience with his influential poetry. He lauded the service of Al- Khadimat Foundation for the welfare of orphans.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Poor Chamber Azhar Ali Commerce All Industry

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Rashid receives Prime Minister of Kaza ..

51 minutes ago

FNC panel discusses MoE&#039;s plans for developme ..

52 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,992 new COVID-19 cases, 2,169 reco ..

2 hours ago

Expo 2020’s Sustainability Pavilion inspires act ..

3 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 118.82 million, ..

3 hours ago

Shakhbout Medical City campaign urges women to get ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.