Al-Khidmat Foundation organized free medical eye camp

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation organized a two-day free medical eye camp in the city where 650 patients were examined free of cost.

"Around 650 patients including men,women and children visited the eye camp and were medically examined free of cost," it said.

A team of doctors of Al-Khidmat Foundation headed by Dr. Sarfaraz Patafi examined the e patients. The doctors also conducted medical eye operations of 250 patients at the camp. The patients were also given medicines free of cost.