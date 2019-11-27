UrduPoint.com
Al-Khidmat Foundation Organized Free Medical Eye Camp

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 04:20 PM

Al-Khidmat Foundation organized free medical eye camp

Al-Khidmat Foundation organized a two-day free medical eye camp in the city where 650 patients were examined free of cost

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation organized a two-day free medical eye camp in the city where 650 patients were examined free of cost.

According to a press release issued here, Al-Khidmat Foundation organized free medical camp for two days.

"Around 650 patients including men,women and children visited the eye camp and were medically examined free of cost," it said.

A team of doctors of Al-Khidmat Foundation headed by Dr. Sarfaraz Patafi examined the e patients. The doctors also conducted medical eye operations of 250 patients at the camp. The patients were also given medicines free of cost.

