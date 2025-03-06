Al-Khidmat Foundation plans IT training to empower transgender community with digital skills

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) In a landmark initiative, Al-Khidmat Foundation, Pakistan’s leading non-governmental organization dedicated to humanitarian and social welfare services, has announced specialized Information Technology training for transgender community to equip them with essential digital skills.

“This transformative program will open doors for neglected transgender community to new opportunities of thriving in the rapidly evolving e-commerce and freelancing fields,” comments Kamran Zareen, Head of Bano Qabil programme of Al-Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

This program is designed to open doors for the transgender community, offering them new opportunities to excel in the digital economy.

It’s a step toward making our Bano Qabil programme more inclusive, providing equal opportunities to every segment of society to take benefit, learn skills free of cost and progress, Zareen shared with APP.

It merits to mention here that Bano Qabil is a flagship programme of Al-Khidmat Foundation aims to equip youth across Pakistan with advanced IT skills, empowering them to launch entrepreneurial ventures and pursue freelancing careers.

Under Bano Qabil programme thousands of students are provided IT training in Web Development, App Development, Digital Marketing, Graphic Design, Freelancing, or Amazon FBA Virtual Assistance. Upon completion of their courses, a new cycle will begin every six months.

Talking to APP, Kamran Zareen said Al-Khidmat Foundation has decided to provide an opportunity to transgender community for availing from this IT learning training.

Under this new initiative, the transgender community will receive specialized training in Computer Essentials, covering the basics of computer use and internet navigation.

The two-month course, designed exclusively for transgender individuals, will accommodate up to 20 participants per cycle.

To ensure a comfortable and supportive learning environment, the classes will be reserved solely for transgender trainees, with no other participants allowed.

Currently, the Nishterabad center is providing IT training to 40 street children, who are expected to complete their courses by the end of Ramadan, Zareem informed.

Following this, enrolment for transgender participants will begin after Eid-ul-Fitr. The foundation plans to collaborate with prominent transgender individuals to spread awareness about the program and encourage community members to participate, he added.

Upon completing the training, participants will gain foundational computer and internet skills, paving the way for further learning in areas like digital marketing.

Katrina Khan, a transgender rights activist and head of the REST (Rehabilitation, Education, Skill Development, Training, and Awareness) organization, praised the initiative.

“The transgender community is often neglected and lacks access to education and livelihood opportunities. This program offers a chance for our community to break free from traditional roles and explore new avenues in the digital economy,” she remarked.

Katrina highlighted the challenges faced by the transgender community, particularly during Ramadan, when many lose their Primary source of income due to lack of events.

She expressed hope that the Al-Khidmat Foundation’s initiative would provide much-needed opportunities for transgender individuals to secure sustainable livelihoods.

In addition to IT training, Katrina urged the foundation to consider offering skill development programs in areas such as stitching, beautician services, embroidery, and cooking to further empower the transgender community.

The Al-Khidmat Foundation’s efforts underscore the importance of inclusive development, ensuring that marginalized communities are equipped with the tools and skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving world, she observed.