Al-Khidmat Foundation President Visits Five Flood-affected Villages
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan President Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rehman on Thursday visited five villages including Ganda Singhwala affected by the flood of the Sutlej River and provided food packages and clean water to 100 more affected families.
Regional President Ikram-ul-Haq Subhani, CEO Al-Khidmat Khabib Bilal, Senior Manager Media Relations Shoaib Hashmi were also present on the occasion. On his arrival in operational camp at Talwar Chowk in Ganda Singhwala, Ikram-ul-Haq Subhani briefed Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rehman about the relief activities and informed him that through this camp, people trapped in flood-affected villages are being rescued through four boats and taken to safe places.
Al-Khidmat volunteers provided people there with safety-related relief equipment including life jackets.
Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rehman on this occasion said that through boats, families in the villages on the other side of the floodwater are also being provided with ready-made meals, clean water, animal fodder and other relief equipment through Al-Khidmat mobile kitchens.
