Open Menu

Al-Khidmat Foundation Receives Human Rights Of Pakistan Award

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2024 | 10:15 PM

Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award

In recognition of Al Khidmat Foundation's services at home and abroad, the Human Rights Society of Pakistan awarded the Foundation with the Human Rights Award

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) In recognition of Al Khidmat Foundation's services at home and abroad, the Human Rights Society of Pakistan awarded the Foundation with the Human Rights Award.

Muhammad Abdul Shakur, Vice President of Al Khidmat Foundation Pakistan, received the award.

The 40th Human Rights Awards ceremony was held at a local hotel on Saturday.

Acknowledging in the field of service to people, The HR body also awarded famous Saraiki public

poet Shakir Shujaabadi in literature field and late Arshad Sharif in journalism which was received

by his wife Jawaria Siddique.

On this occasion, President Human Rights Society of Pakistan Syed Asim Zafar, Vice President

Alexander John Malik, Javed Nawaz, Secretary General M Shakuri.

President Supreme Court Bar Association Shehzad Shaukat, Senior Journalist Sohail Waraich,

President Chamber of Commerce Mian Abuzar and Ali Bukhari and other literary, journalistic and religious personalities participated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Hotel Wife Chamber Commerce

Recent Stories

LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business ..

LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues

2 minutes ago
 Winter vegetables must be cultivated during Octobe ..

Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October

2 minutes ago
 Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachel ..

Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..

2 minutes ago
 Blackout drags on for second day in Cuba

Blackout drags on for second day in Cuba

4 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi visits Moin Khan Academy; emphasize ..

Governor Kundi visits Moin Khan Academy; emphasizes for modern sports academy in ..

5 minutes ago
 Matric supplementary results to be announced on 30 ..

Matric supplementary results to be announced on 30th

11 minutes ago
Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

11 minutes ago
 Ahsan chairs meeting for humanitarian relief to Ga ..

Ahsan chairs meeting for humanitarian relief to Gaza, Lebanon

11 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan secu ..

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan secures 2nd position in pistol sho ..

11 minutes ago
 Green Tractor Programme: Punjab govt. receives mor ..

Green Tractor Programme: Punjab govt. receives more than 1.5 m applications

11 minutes ago
 Health advisor inspects PINS; praises govt's effor ..

Health advisor inspects PINS; praises govt's efforts in healthcare

8 minutes ago
 Thief gang busted, stolen valuables recovered

Thief gang busted, stolen valuables recovered

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan