Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) In recognition of Al Khidmat Foundation's services at home and abroad, the Human Rights Society of Pakistan awarded the Foundation with the Human Rights Award.

Muhammad Abdul Shakur, Vice President of Al Khidmat Foundation Pakistan, received the award.

The 40th Human Rights Awards ceremony was held at a local hotel on Saturday.

Acknowledging in the field of service to people, The HR body also awarded famous Saraiki public

poet Shakir Shujaabadi in literature field and late Arshad Sharif in journalism which was received

by his wife Jawaria Siddique.

On this occasion, President Human Rights Society of Pakistan Syed Asim Zafar, Vice President

Alexander John Malik, Javed Nawaz, Secretary General M Shakuri.

President Supreme Court Bar Association Shehzad Shaukat, Senior Journalist Sohail Waraich,

President Chamber of Commerce Mian Abuzar and Ali Bukhari and other literary, journalistic and religious personalities participated.