Al-Khidmat Foundation Receives Human Rights Of Pakistan Award
Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2024 | 10:15 PM
In recognition of Al Khidmat Foundation's services at home and abroad, the Human Rights Society of Pakistan awarded the Foundation with the Human Rights Award
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) In recognition of Al Khidmat Foundation's services at home and abroad, the Human Rights Society of Pakistan awarded the Foundation with the Human Rights Award.
Muhammad Abdul Shakur, Vice President of Al Khidmat Foundation Pakistan, received the award.
The 40th Human Rights Awards ceremony was held at a local hotel on Saturday.
Acknowledging in the field of service to people, The HR body also awarded famous Saraiki public
poet Shakir Shujaabadi in literature field and late Arshad Sharif in journalism which was received
by his wife Jawaria Siddique.
On this occasion, President Human Rights Society of Pakistan Syed Asim Zafar, Vice President
Alexander John Malik, Javed Nawaz, Secretary General M Shakuri.
President Supreme Court Bar Association Shehzad Shaukat, Senior Journalist Sohail Waraich,
President Chamber of Commerce Mian Abuzar and Ali Bukhari and other literary, journalistic and religious personalities participated.
Recent Stories
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..
Blackout drags on for second day in Cuba
Governor Kundi visits Moin Khan Academy; emphasizes for modern sports academy in ..
Matric supplementary results to be announced on 30th
Football: German Bundesliga table
Ahsan chairs meeting for humanitarian relief to Gaza, Lebanon
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan secures 2nd position in pistol sho ..
Green Tractor Programme: Punjab govt. receives more than 1.5 m applications
Health advisor inspects PINS; praises govt's efforts in healthcare
Thief gang busted, stolen valuables recovered
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2nd phase on Oct 132 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi visits Moin Khan Academy; emphasizes for modern sports academy in Peshawar5 minutes ago
-
Green Tractor Programme: Punjab govt. receives more than 1.5 m applications11 minutes ago
-
Health advisor inspects PINS; praises govt's efforts in healthcare8 minutes ago
-
Thief gang busted, stolen valuables recovered8 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafique highlights efforts to improve govt hospitals8 minutes ago
-
EPI organises second "Puppet Show" for awareness about vaccinations2 hours ago
-
Police crackdown continue against unfit PSVs, 987 vehicles impounded2 hours ago
-
Talal advocates for empowering parliament through constitutional amendments2 hours ago
-
Imran Khan reprimands PTI leaders for not following his plan to get him out of jail3 hours ago
-
5 arrested carrying illegal weapons, Liquor3 hours ago
-
10 outlaws held; drugs and weapons recovered3 hours ago