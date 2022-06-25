UrduPoint.com

Al-Khidmat Foundation Sends Aid For Quake Victims In Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2022 | 08:14 PM

Al-Khidmat Foundation sends aid for quake victims in Afghanistan

Al-Khidmat Foundation hands over five trucks aid for quake struck victims in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation hands over five trucks aid for quake struck victims in Afghanistan.

Pakistan Afghanistan Cooperation Forum on Saturday handed over five trucks carrying 37.5 tons of food aid, winter bedding, tents, tarpaulins, and clothes to the Afghan authorities at Zeroline Ghulam Khan border crossing on Saturday.

Al-Khidmat Foundation arranged the aid under the aegis of Pakistan Afghanistan Cooperation Forum.

Senior Programme Coordinator of Al Khidmat Foundation Muhammad Waseem and volunteers of his organization handed over the aid to Director Interior for Governor Khost Hafeezullah and Afghan border officials.

The devastating 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck near the city of Khost, with tremors felt as far away as Pakistan and India.

Afghanistan's Taliban government has appealed for more international help to cope with the devastating earthquake that had killed at least 1,000 people.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Afghanistan Earthquake Governor Border Government

Recent Stories

Pak, Saudi Arabia vast avenues to promote bilatera ..

Pak, Saudi Arabia vast avenues to promote bilateral businesses: SACM Sindh

2 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurates water schemes in Shingardar, ..

Minister inaugurates water schemes in Shingardar, Rasheedabad

3 minutes ago
 Taliban pledge no interference with quake aid, but ..

Taliban pledge no interference with quake aid, but many await relief

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister directs for installing sheds, water ..

Prime Minister directs for installing sheds, water coolers outside utility store ..

3 minutes ago
 One killed, 3 injured over old rivalry

One killed, 3 injured over old rivalry

3 minutes ago
 Admin launches operation against illegal hydrants; ..

Admin launches operation against illegal hydrants; seals 15

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.