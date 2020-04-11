Al-Khidmat Foundation starts spraying disinfectant in slum areas, churches of federal capital

Al Khidmat Foundation here on Saturday started spraying disinfectant in all slum areas and churches as a precautionary measure against coronavirus on the occasion of Easter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Al Khidmat Foundation here on Saturday started spraying disinfectant in all slum areas and churches as a precautionary measure against coronavirus on the occasion of Easter.

Dozens of Al Khidmat volunteers participating in the spraying campaign, which was started from St Thomas Church Islamabad and would target 50 union councils of the Federal capital, said President Al Khidmat, Hamid Akhtar.

He said the foundation had started welfare activities immediately after the outbreak of coronavirus. It has so far distributed food items, medical equipments and saving kits worth over Rs 40 million among the deserving. Al-Khidmat Foundation has distributed one month food items among over 10,000 families, said a press release issued here.