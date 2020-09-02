Al-Khidmat Foundation Taimergara honour volunteers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Al Khidmat Foundation Taimergara on Wednesday gave away commendation certificates and shields to volunteers, doctors and donors in recognition of their services in combating COVID-19 in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the foundation's president Khalid Waqas said that doctors, volunteers of the Al-Khidmat Foundation played frontline role for curbing spread of the contagion.

The commendation certificates were also given to those government officials who played exemplary role for stopping the spread of pandemic in the district.

The ceremony was presided over by former provincial minister Muzafar Syed Advocate while President Al-Khadimat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Waqas was chief guest on the occasion.

As many as 103 volunteers and medical staff of Al-Akhidmat Foundation were awarded shields among total of 300 recipients.