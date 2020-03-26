UrduPoint.com
AL-Khidmat Foundation To Assist Government Efforts Against Coronavirus Spread

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 10:54 PM

AL-Khidmat Foundation to assist government efforts against coronavirus spread

The patron in chief of AL- Khidmat Foundation and district Ameer Jamat Islami Hyderabad Hafiz Tahir Majeed and President Saifur Rehman on Thursday called on Deputy Commissioner Ayesha Abro here at office and offered their voluntary services to contain coronavirus spread in the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The patron in chief of AL- Khidmat Foundation and district Ameer Jamat Islami Hyderabad Hafiz Tahir Majeed and President Saifur Rehman on Thursday called on Deputy Commissioner Ayesha Abro here at office and offered their voluntary services to contain coronavirus spread in the district.

Hafiz Tahir Majeed informed the Deputy Commissioner about relief activities of Al Khidmat foundation and said foundation was busy in providing essential items to affectees of the lockdown.

He also offered all vehicles, ambulances and hospitals of the foundation to cope with growing dangerous of coronavirus.

He said coronavirus was a global pandemic and Al Khidmat Foundation like other parts of the country would assist district administration's relief activities in Hyderabad to overcome viral threat.

Hafiz Tahir further said that during lockdown period Al Khidmat Foundation would provide ration bags to daily wagers so that their families could not suffer.

While appreciating services offered by AL Khidmat Foundation, the Deputy Commissioner said coronavirus was global threat and it could only be overcome through joint efforts.

She expressed hope that Al Khidmat Foundation will continue to assist government to tackle situation more better way.

