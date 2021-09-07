UrduPoint.com

Al Khidmat Foundation To Construct Hospital At Dir

Tue 07th September 2021

Al Khidmat Foundation to construct hospital at Dir

DIR, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) ::Al Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday arranged foundation stone laying ceremony of Hamida Mumtaz Memorial Hospital that would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs. 100 million.

The ceremony among others was attended by MPA, Inayat Ullah, former MNA, Sahibzada Tarq ald area elites.

The hospital would be constructed at the confluence of Dir, Kalkot, Shringal, Larjam and Brawal and would provide mother and child healthcare facilities to women of the area.

All the needed healthcare facilities of pharmacy, nursery, operation theater, labor room, radiology section and diagnostic laboratory would be provide to patients in the hospital.

Addressing the ceremony, Central President, Al Khidmat Foundation, Mian Abdul Shakoor said that hospital would prove to be a milestone in providing healthcare facilities to ailing community of the area at their doorsteps.

He said that hospital would also help addressing miseries of patients as it would be possible for them to get needed health facilities in their own area.

