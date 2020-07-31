UrduPoint.com
Al Khidmat Foundation To Distribute Meat Among Women Inmates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 05:20 PM

Al Khidmat Foundation to distribute meat among women inmates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Al Khidmat Foundation has announced to distribute meat of sacrificial animals among women prisoners and female patients having treatment in mental hospital Peshawar.

The meat would be provided under the supervision of Caretaker Al Khidmat Foundation Women Wing KP, Uzma Ubaid and MPA, Humaira Khatoon, said a release issued here on Friday.

Al Khidmat Foundation would also distribute meat among deserving people through district level party offices. Students of seminaries would also be provided meat on Eid-ul-Azha.

More Stories From Pakistan

