Al Khidmat Foundation to organize daylong free medical camp on Feb 16

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Al Khidmat Foundation, a welfare organization of Jamat e Islami Pakistan, will organize a daylong free medical camp on February 16 (Sunday) at Latifabad area of Hyderabad in which specialist professors and doctors will attend the patients.

The Professor of Medicines Dr. Sohail Ahmed Almani, Cardiologist Dr. Abdul Ghafar Memon, Gynecologist Dr. Raheel Sikandar, Neuro-Physician Dr. Manzoor Ali Lakhair, Professor of Ophthalmology Dr. Arshad Ali Lodhi, Dr. M Iqbal Shah, Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr. Irshad Ahmed Bhutto, Pediatrician Dr.

Nadeem Chohan, Obstetrician Dr. Shahnila Shiraz and others will be available in the 10th free medical camp scheduled to be organized at Al Khidmat Foundation's Mother and Child Care hospital in Latifabad unit No: 09.

The organizer Asghar Ali Yousifzai in a statement said that all patients will be given free medicines and consultation facilities in the camp.

Al Khidmat Foundation, a welfare organization is organizing such free medical camps everywhere to serve humanity. It will also provide clean drinking water and other pathological facilities to them, Yousifzai added.