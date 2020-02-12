Al Khidmat Foundation to organize daylong free medical camp on Feb 16

Al Khidmat Foundation, a welfare organization of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, will organize a day long free medical camp on February 16 (Sunday) at Latifabad area of Hyderabad in which professors and specialist doctors will attend the patients and provide free medicines to them

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Al Khidmat Foundation, a welfare organization of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, will organize a day long free medical camp on February 16 (Sunday) at Latifabad area of Hyderabad in which professors and specialist doctors will attend the patients and provide free medicines to them.

The Director General Health Services Sindh Dr Mubeen Ahmed Memon and Additional Inspector General Hyderabad Walliullah Dal will inaugurate free medical camp at about 9:30 a.m on Sunday at Al Khidmat Foundation hospital near Comprehensive school, Latifabad unit -09.

Professor of Medicines Dr Sohail Ahmed Almani, Cardiologist Dr Abdul Ghafar Memon, Gynecologist Dr Raheel Sikandar, Neuro-Physician Dr Manzoor Ali Lakhair, Professor of Ophthalmology Dr.

Arshad Ali Lodhi, Dr. M Iqbal Shah, Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr. Irshad Ahmed Bhutto, Pediatrician Dr. Nadeem Chohan, Obstetrician Dr. Shahnila Shiraz and others will be available in the 10th free medical camp scheduled to be organized at Al Khidmat Foundation's Mother and Child Care hospital in Latifabad unit No: 09.

The organizer Asghar Ali Yousifzai in a statement said that all patients will be given free medicines and consultation facilities in the camp.

Al Khidmat Foundation, a welfare organization is organizing such free medical camps everywhere to serve humanity. It will also provide clean drinking water and other pathological facilities to them, Yousifzai added.