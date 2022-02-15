UrduPoint.com

Al Khidmat Foundation Will Deliver Humanitarian Assistance To Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Al Khidmat Foundation will deliver humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Thirty one trucks from Al Khidmat Foundation, carrying 341 tons of food items and winter bedding, will cross Torkham border on Tuesday to deliver humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

Pakistan Afghanistan Cooperation Forum had made the arrangements for sending the aid to Kabul.

>